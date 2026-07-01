Alico About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ALCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Alico, Inc. (Symbol: ALCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 7/16/26. As a percentage of ALCO's recent stock price of $41.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALCO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.32 per share, with $45.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.28.

In Wednesday trading, Alico, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further ALCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.