Alicia Zuiker Appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TransUnion

Alicia Zuiker joins TransUnion as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, enhancing talent strategies and innovation.

Alicia Zuiker has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TransUnion, effective June 23, 2025. With extensive experience in leading global talent strategies across various industries including financial services and technology, Zuiker will oversee TransUnion’s Human Resources and Communications functions. She will report directly to CEO Chris Cartwright and be part of the executive leadership team. Cartwright expressed confidence in Zuiker’s capabilities, highlighting the importance of people in driving the company's growth and innovation. Zuiker, who previously held senior HR roles at Lyft, Visby Medical, and Google, is excited to join TransUnion and contribute to its culture of innovation. TransUnion is a global company focused on providing actionable consumer insights to support economic opportunities across the marketplace.

Potential Positives

Alicia Zuiker's appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer brings significant leadership experience from major companies like Lyft and Google, enhancing TransUnion's capabilities in talent strategy and organizational growth.

Zuiker's focus on fostering a culture of innovation aligns with TransUnion's aspirations for growth and transformation, potentially driving positive changes in workforce dynamics and business performance.

The press release highlights a commitment to building a "Workforce for Good," which could strengthen employee engagement and brand reputation, contributing to the overall mission of creating positive impacts on consumers and businesses.

Potential Negatives

TransUnion's need to hire a new Chief Human Resources Officer may indicate previous management issues or instability within the HR department.

The transition period associated with a new executive may lead to temporary disruptions in HR functions, potentially affecting employee morale and company culture.

Alicia Zuiker's previous experience at Lyft, which has faced various challenges, might raise concerns about her ability to drive successful HR strategies in a different corporate environment.

FAQ

Who is Alicia Zuiker?

Alicia Zuiker is the new Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TransUnion, effective June 23, 2025.

What prior experience does Alicia Zuiker have?

Zuiker has served as Chief People Officer at Lyft and Visby Medical, and held HR roles at Google and GE.

What will Alicia Zuiker oversee at TransUnion?

She will oversee TransUnion’s Human Resources and Communications functions, reporting directly to the CEO.

What are TransUnion's goals with Zuiker's addition?

TransUnion aims for growth and innovation, focusing on building a Workforce for Good with Zuiker's leadership.

How does TransUnion utilize data and insights?

TransUnion uses data to create positive impact across consumers, businesses, and economies, enhancing trust and confidence in transactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $532,710 .

. TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicia Zuiker has joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective June 23, 2025.





Zuiker is an accomplished CHRO with deep experience leading global talent strategies across a range of relevant industries including financial services, digital enablement and technology. Her leadership has helped both mature and entrepreneurial companies achieve transformation and growth. In her new role at TransUnion, she will oversee TransUnion’s Human Resources and Communications functions, reporting to TransUnion President and CEO Chris Cartwright and serving on the executive leadership team.





“We have bold aspirations for growth and innovation at TransUnion, and our success starts with our people,” said Cartwright. “Alicia is a powerful addition to our leadership team and our ongoing work to build a Workforce for Good that enables our customers, consumers and company to thrive.”





“TransUnion leverages data and insights to create positive impact for consumers, businesses and economies worldwide,” said Zuiker. “I’m thrilled to join the team and contribute to our culture of innovation and continued business growth.”





Most recently, Zuiker served as Chief People Officer for Lyft. Prior to that, she served as Chief People Officer for Visby Medical and helped Google evolve the people function for Google Cloud. She began her career with 14 years at GE in a series of HR leadership roles. She holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and psychology from Alma College.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



http://www.transunion.com/business



Contact







Dave Blumberg













TransUnion























david.blumberg@transunion.com

























312-972-6646







