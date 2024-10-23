News & Insights

Alice Queen Set to Begin Drilling in Fiji

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Limited is gearing up for exploration at its Viani and Sabeto projects in Fiji, with a diamond core drill rig set to begin operations soon. Preparations are underway as the company finalizes construction at the Dakuniba prospect, marking a significant step forward in their exploration efforts. Investors can anticipate further updates as the company proceeds with its drilling activities.

