Alice Queen Set to Begin Drilling in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited is gearing up for exploration at its Viani and Sabeto projects in Fiji, with a diamond core drill rig set to begin operations soon. Preparations are underway as the company finalizes construction at the Dakuniba prospect, marking a significant step forward in their exploration efforts. Investors can anticipate further updates as the company proceeds with its drilling activities.

