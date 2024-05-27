Alice Queen Ltd. Contemplates Major Share Redistribution

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024, to discuss a significant increase in Gage’s voting shares from 18.67% to 51%, subject to shareholder approval of Resolution 1. An Independent Expert’s Report by PKF Melbourne finds the shares issuance to Gage as ‘not fair but reasonable’ for non-associated shareholders. Shareholders are urged to review the meeting materials thoroughly and seek professional advice as needed before voting.

