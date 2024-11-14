Alice Queen Ltd. Reports Strong AGM Results

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Limited announced successful outcomes from its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being carried by a significant majority. The meeting saw strong support for various proposals, including the election and re-election of directors, as well as approvals for issuing options. This positive result reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management.

