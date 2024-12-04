Alice Queen Ltd. to Issue New Securities on ASX

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alice Queen Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 204 million new securities, set to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on December 6, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and attract potential investors. Stocks and financial market enthusiasts should keep an eye on this development as it may impact the company’s stock valuation.

For further insights into AU:AQX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.