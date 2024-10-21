News & Insights

Alicanto Minerals Unveils Rich Targets in Sweden Projects

October 21, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has identified promising copper, gold, and silver targets at its Greater Falun Project in Sweden, following a comprehensive technical review and field mapping. The company is actively seeking strategic partners to explore these high-potential zones, which include historically rich mineral belts. Additionally, Alicanto is evaluating global project acquisitions to expand its exploration endeavors.

