Alicanto Minerals Unveils Rich Targets in Sweden Projects

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has identified promising copper, gold, and silver targets at its Greater Falun Project in Sweden, following a comprehensive technical review and field mapping. The company is actively seeking strategic partners to explore these high-potential zones, which include historically rich mineral belts. Additionally, Alicanto is evaluating global project acquisitions to expand its exploration endeavors.

