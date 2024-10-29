News & Insights

Alicanto Minerals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial year performance and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Didier Murcia. Investors are encouraged to lodge their proxy forms and participate in the decision-making process.

