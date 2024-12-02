News & Insights

Alicanto Minerals Plans Major Share Issuance for 2025

December 02, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 100,000,015 fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance expected to take place on March 7, 2025. This move aims to bolster the company’s capital and support its ongoing projects, potentially impacting its stock performance on the ASX. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch for further developments as the issue date approaches.

