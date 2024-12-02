Alicanto Minerals Plans Major Share Issuance for 2025

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 100,000,015 fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance expected to take place on March 7, 2025. This move aims to bolster the company’s capital and support its ongoing projects, potentially impacting its stock performance on the ASX. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch for further developments as the issue date approaches.

For further insights into AU:AQI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.