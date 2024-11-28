Alicanto Minerals Ltd. Awaits Capital Raising Announcement

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (ASX: AQI) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for any updates that could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AQI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.