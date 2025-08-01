Is Alibaba's Valuation Way Too Cheap -- or a Justified Risk?

Key Points Alibaba's stock has pulled back more than 60% from its all-time high.

It faces intense macro, competitive, and regulatory challenges.

But it could be a screaming bargain if it overcomes those headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group ›

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), China's largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company, was once considered a great growth stock. From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2022 (which ended in March 2022), its revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% and 21%, respectively.

That explosive growth was driven by the strength of its Taobao and Tmall marketplaces in China, the rising usage of its cloud-based services, and the expansion of its ecosystem with its smaller brick-and-mortar retail, cross-border commerce, logistics, and media segments.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alibaba went public at $68 per American depositary share (ADS) in September 2014, and its stock more than quadrupled to a record closing price of $310.29 on Oct. 27, 2020. At the time, it seemed like one of the safest and simplest plays on China's booming e-commerce and cloud markets.

But today, Alibaba's stock trades at around $120. That decline was caused by two major challenges. First, China's antitrust regulators hit its e-commerce business with a record fine in 2021 and shackled it with new restrictions. Those setbacks eroded Alibaba's defenses against fierce competitors like PDD Holdings and JD.com. Second, the macro headwinds in China disrupted the growth of its e-commerce and cloud businesses.

From fiscal 2022 to 2025, Alibaba's revenue and adjusted net income both grew at a CAGR of 5%. That slowdown convinced many investors its high-growth days were over, but its stock now trades at just 16 times this year's earnings. The bulls argue that the valuation is too cheap to ignore, while the bears claim its risks justify that lower multiple. Let's see which argument makes more sense.

Is Alibaba's business finally stabilizing?

Over the past year, Alibaba's revenue growth broadly stabilized, its operating margin rose to the double digits, and its adjusted EPS growth turned positive again.

Metric Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Revenue growth (YOY) 7% 4% 5% 8% 7% Operating margin 7% 15% 15% 15% 12% Adjusted EPS growth (5%) (5%) (4%) 13% 23%

For the full year, its revenue and adjusted EPS rose 6% and 5%, respectively. That still represented a slowdown from its 8% revenue growth and 14% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2024, but it indicated its business was gradually stabilizing.

That stabilization was supported by the growth of its overseas e-commerce marketplaces (Lazada in Southeast Asia, Trendyol in Turkey, Daraz in South Asia, and AliExpress for its cross-border purchases), which offset Taobao and Tmall's softer growth in China; the expansion of its logistics business for third-party customers, and AI-driven tailwinds for its cloud business. It also bought back 5.1% of its shares for $11.9 billion in fiscal 2025, and it plans to allocate a lot more cash to its future buybacks.

From fiscal 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Alibaba's revenue and EPS to grow at a CAGR of 7% and 11%, respectively. That growth should be driven by its recent catalysts, new live streaming features and more competitive discount offerings for its domestic marketplaces, and potential spinoffs or initial public offerings (IPOs) for its cloud and logistics divisions. A favorable trade deal between the U.S. and China would also alleviate some pressure on the Chinese economy and ignite fresh consumer and cloud spending.

So is Alibaba's stock too cheap to ignore?

Alibaba's high-growth days are probably over, and it still faces plenty of macro, competitive, and regulatory challenges. But if you expect the trade tensions to eventually ease, China's economy to keep growing, and for Alibaba to stay at the top of its expanding e-commerce and cloud markets, then its stock seems too cheap to ignore at these levels.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Alibaba Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alibaba Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.