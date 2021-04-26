Alibaba's Tmall to set up centre in Shanghai

Fix spelling of Pinduoduo in first paragraph

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK Tmall plans to set up a new centre in Shanghai, as it faces increasing competition from ByteDance and Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O which are expanding their e-commerce operations in the city.

Alibaba said on Monday that the relocation will help Tmall to better serve international companies selling goods on the site.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.