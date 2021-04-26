US Markets
Alibaba's Tmall to set up centre in Shanghai

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK Tmall plans to set up a new centre in Shanghai, as it faces increasing competition from ByteDance and Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O which are expanding their e-commerce operations in the city.

Alibaba said on Monday that the relocation will help Tmall to better serve international companies selling goods on the site.

