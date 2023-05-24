Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK "Three Kingdoms Tactics" mobile game has been ordered by a Chinese court to pay NetEase Inc 9999.HK 50 million yuan ($7.23 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase.

A Weibo account belonging to Alibaba's hugely popular game said it would appeal the court decision, and that the game will continue to operate.

It would be one of the heftiest fines issued by a court in China involving video games.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

