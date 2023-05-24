News & Insights

BABA

Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' ordered to pay NetEase over copyright

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 24, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK "Three Kingdoms Tactics" mobile game has been ordered by a Chinese court to pay NetEase Inc 9999.HK 50 million yuan ($7.23 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase.

A Weibo account belonging to Alibaba's hugely popular game said it would appeal the court decision, and that the game will continue to operate.

It would be one of the heftiest fines issued by a court in China involving video games.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Repoorting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.