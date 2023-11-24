Alibaba's Taobao, Tmall cancel Dec 12 shopping festival, to host substitute event

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alibaba's online shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall cancelled its annual Dec. 12 shopping festival and will instead host another shopping festival called 'year-end good price' in December, according to notices on the two platform's website on Friday.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

