Alibaba's Taobao, Tmall cancel Dec 12 shopping festival, to host substitute event

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 24, 2023 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alibaba's online shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall cancelled its annual Dec. 12 shopping festival and will instead host another shopping festival called 'year-end good price' in December, according to notices on the two platform's website on Friday.

