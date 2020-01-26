Alibaba's Taobao takes down overpriced face masks on its marketplace

Alibaba's Taobao marketplace said on Sunday that it has removed sales of face masks from shops that show "unstable prices or false advertising", as prices for the products surged as Chinese consumers race to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.