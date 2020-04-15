Alibaba’s Taobao Removes Nintendo Switch’s Hugely Popular Animal Crossing From Marketplace

The shortage of Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) Switch consoles during the coronavirus pandemic is being exacerbated by outsized demand for its Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, which is attracting non-gamers as well as casual players and more hardcore types.

The anthropomorphic animal simulation game allows players to customize their own world and invite other players to visit. Despite its surging popularity around the world, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) just removed the game from its Taobao marketplace, as did Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and other Chinese sites.

Image source Nintendo.

Although the companies refuse to say why they've blocked gamers from accessing the game, analysts contend pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were using Animal Crossing to post messages critical of China.

Regulating ideas

A few days before Alibaba and others removed Animal Crossing from their platforms, China introduced new regulations for gaming companies that could result in heavy fines and being banned from getting a license to make games for six months.

The regulations identified several prohibited activities occurring within games:

Promoting banned ideas, either using in-game customization tools or through chats

Using "borrowed" permissions from regulators to publish games

Allowing ads to run that weren't first approved by the government

Reuters notes that it's not clear whether Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and other marketplaces were acting on orders from regulators in taking down Animal Crossing: New Horizons or if they were actively removing the game on their own because they are sensitive to activities critical of the government.

Sales of the Switch game console surged to 392,000 units in the week the game was released, according to The Verge, the highest-ever number for the Nintendo platform.

10 stocks we like better than Nintendo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nintendo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.