Alibaba's Profits Are Falling -- but Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Key Points

Alibaba's bottom-line decline last quarter was largely intentional.

The cloud and artificial intelligence are emerging as the company's new growth engines.

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Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) just delivered quarterly results that, on the surface, look disappointing. Profit plunged and revenue growth slowed -- and the stock reacted negatively.

But focusing only on those headline numbers risks missing the most important shift happening inside the company.

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Alibaba's latest results don't just show a weaker quarter; they also reveal a broader trend. They reveal a business that is actively transforming, and that transformation could define its next decade.

Profit is falling, but it's by design

The most eye-catching figure from the fourth-quarter report was Alibaba's sharp profit decline. Net income fell by roughly two-thirds year over year, a drop that would normally raise serious concerns.

But this isn't a case of a business losing control, nor is it a case of the company losing its edge. Conversely, it's a case of a business choosing to invest. Alibaba is pouring capital into two key areas: cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI), and quick commerce and instant delivery.

Those investments are putting short-term pressure on margins. For instance, its large investments in expanding the quick commerce business took a huge bite out of its e-commerce profitability as the business shelled out in an effort to grow user engagement, mindshare, and revenue.

Cloud and AI are becoming the new engines

While overall profits declined, one segment told a different story.

The cloud intelligence group, Alibaba's AI and cloud computing segment, delivered 36% year-over-year revenue growth, making it the company's fastest-growing major business. Even more importantly, AI-related workloads grew at triple-digit percentage rates for the 10th consecutive quarter.

This matters because AI changes the economics of cloud computing. For instance, AI workloads require significantly more computing power than traditional applications. That means higher spending per customer, stronger long-term demand, and potentially better economics over time.

Alibaba is investing aggressively to capture this opportunity, expanding data centers, developing its Qwen AI models, and building tools for enterprise customers.

Management even outlined a long-term ambition to generate over $100 billion in annual cloud and AI revenue within five years, a signal that cloud and AI are no longer viewed as side businesses but as central to Alibaba's future.

E-commerce is stabilizing at a lower growth rate

At the same time, Alibaba's core e-commerce business is no longer the growth engine it once was.

Revenue growth in Chinese e-commerce remained modest in the latest quarter at 6%, reflecting both the rapid scaling of the younger quick commerce business and the flattest performance of its traditional e-commerce business, led by Taobao and Tmall, which grew by just 1% year over year.

To defend its position, Alibaba has been investing in user experience and integrating AI into its consumer-facing services, leveraging its flagship AI model, Qwen. These efforts are helping stabilize engagement, but they come at a cost.

The takeaway is clear: E-commerce still matters, but it is no longer driving Alibaba's growth story.

The trade-off investors need to understand

Alibaba's latest results highlight a fundamental trade-off: The company is sacrificing near-term profitability to invest in long-term opportunities.

This is most visible in quick commerce, where growth is strong but margins remain weak due to high logistics costs and aggressive competition. It is also evident in cloud and AI, where demand is accelerating, but the required infrastructure investments are substantial.

The opportunity is real. But turning that opportunity into sustainable, profitable growth will take time.

What does it mean for investors?

Alibaba is no longer the company it used to be. It is evolving from a commerce-driven business into a broader platform centered on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and local services. That transition will not be linear, and it will likely continue to pressure margins in the near term.

But periods like this often matter most for long-term investors. If Alibaba succeeds in turning its cloud and AI operations into scalable, profitable businesses, today's earnings pressure could represent an investment phase rather than a permanent decline.

And that's why investors should look beyond falling profits and focus on what Alibaba is building next.

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Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.