Alibaba's logistics unit to gear up for Hong Kong IPO - Bloomberg Law

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

March 30, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's BABA.N9988.HK logistics arm Cainiao is gearing up for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

The Chinese e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

