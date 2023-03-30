BABA

Alibaba's logistics unit gears up for Hong Kong IPO - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 30, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details on planned IPO, background

March 30 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's BABA.N9988.HK logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology has started preparations with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Banks including China International Capital Corp 3908.HK and Citigroup Inc C.N are working with the company to prepare for the first-time share sale, according to the report.

Cainiao is targeting a listing as soon as the end of this year and the firm hasn't decided on the IPO size, while the timeline is still subject to changes depending on market conditions, Bloomberg News reported.

The logistics unit is currently valued at more than $20 billion, the report said.

Cainiao, CICC and Citigroup did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The report comes after Alibaba said earlier this week it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.