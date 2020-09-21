Alibaba's Latest Launches Boost Computing, E-commerce Strength

Alibaba BABA is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its presence in the promising cloud computing space. This is evident from the introduction of innovative cloud-based products at the 12th annual Apsara Conference.



Its cloud computing arm Alibaba Cloud unveiled a cloud computer, which marks the company’s first such device. The palm-sized cloud computer enables users to utilize unlimited computing resources anytime and anywhere, with the aid of back-end cloud support.



Further, Alibaba Cloud introduced an autonomous logistic robot, which is meant for boosting the last-mile delivery capacity of Alibaba in the e-commerce space.



Additionally, the company unveiled Cloud Lakehouse — an advanced big data architecture, Lindorm — a cloud-native multi-model database, PAI-DSW 2.0 — a machine-learning interactive development platform and Sandboxed-Container 2.0 —a cloud container service for Kubernetes.



We believe that expanding cloud services and product portfolio of Alibaba are expected to drive its momentum among cloud customers. Further, it will strengthen the company’s competitive position against major players such as Amazon’s AMZN AWS, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.

More Into Cloud Computer

The latest cloud computer, which features high-performance computing technology, helps users to perform complex tasks that are usually conducted on high-end PCs.



Further, costs related to system updates, which are usually huge for traditional PCs, are lower for this new computer as its system upgrades take place online.



Additionally, this computer is well-equipped to run tasks like animation rendering, software development, video editing and online customer services, which remain a major positive.



We note that the cloud computer makes Alibaba well-poised to gain solid traction during the ongoing pandemic, which has given a strong boost to the work-from-home trend. Hence, the company is likely to witness a strong adoption of this computer in the near term.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Delivery Robot to Aid E-commerce Strength

The introduction of last-mile delivery robots is likely to help Alibaba in the delivery of enhanced shopping experience to customers. Notably, the robots are integrated with the company’s logistic platform Cainiao as well as Taobao.



Further, the robots are capable of carrying 50 packages and commute 62 miles at a time. Also, the robots are expected to deliver 500 packages per day.



This remains promising for the company during the current pandemic situation, which has led to a significant jump in the online order number.



Online shopping is continuously gaining strong traction, owing to the door-to-door delivery of packages, which has gained solid momentum in the current scenario.



Moreover, Alibaba is likely to strengthen its position in the intensifying e-commerce competition against the online retail giant Amazon, which is making concerted efforts to bolster its delivery capabilities further with the help of robots.



Currently, Alibaba carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

