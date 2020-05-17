BABA

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday that Alibaba BABA.N co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

SoftBank said it will propose three new appointments to the board, including group CFO Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25.

The departure of Ma, who retired as Alibaba's executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design SystemsCDNS.O, and Yuko Kawamoto, professor at Waseda Business School, to the board.

