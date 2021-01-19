Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first public appearance since Oct in online meeting -state media

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group BABA.N founder Jack Ma met with 100 rural teachers in China via a video meeting on Wednesday, local government media reported, making the businessman's first appearance in public since October.

Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, a government-backed news website, reported the meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.