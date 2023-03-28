BABA

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares set to open up 15% on split-up plans

March 28, 2023 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by Josh Horwitz and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK were set to open up 14.96% on Wednesday after it announced plans to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them.

The stock was set to open at HK$96.85 each. That compared with a 2.9% gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and a 4.2% jump for the Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH.

On Tuesday evening, the company announced that it would re-organize into a holding company structure, with Daniel Zhang retaining his position as CEO of Alibaba Group, and six sub-divisions each with their own CEOs and boards.

The revamp is the most significant restructuring in the company's history and comes after Beijing launched a years-long regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, which targeted Alibaba.

Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares BABA.N closed 14.3% higher.

