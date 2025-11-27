Alibaba's First AI Glasses Reportedly Hit Chinese Market

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started selling its first pair of smart glasses powered by its Qwen AI models, according to reports. The launch marks a rare step into consumer hardware for the Chinese tech giant.

The flagship model, called Quark S1, features translucent displays that overlay contextual information directly onto the user's field of vision. Reports said the device is equipped with cameras, bone conduction microphones, and swappable batteries designed to last up to 24 hours. The product is positioned as a competitor to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Chinese market.

The move reflects Alibaba's broader reorganization into an AI-first business. Alongside the S1, priced at 3,799 yuan ($537), the company is also offering a lower-cost Quark G1 model at 1,899 yuan ($268), which does not include the micro-OLED displays. Both versions run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 platform, a chip built specifically for augmented-reality glasses with integrated neural processing units for AI tasks.

Reports noted that the S1 is available for purchase through Alibaba's Tmall, JD.com, ByteDance's Douyin, and more than 600 retail outlets across 82 cities in China. International versions are expected next year, with some to be sold via AliExpress.

