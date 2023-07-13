News & Insights

Alibaba's Ele.me delivery platform signs wages, safety contracts -state-backed media

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

July 13, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - Alibaba's Ele.me delivery platform on Thursday signed collective contracts on wages and labour safety with its staff, China's state-backed media reported.

The contracts will apply to 3 million workers on the platform, according to Workers' Daily.

Alibaba did not immediate respond to Reuters regarding the reported contracts.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

