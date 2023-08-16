News & Insights

Alibaba’s DingTalk will split from Cloud business group - sources

August 16, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group's 9988.HK work communication and collaboration platform DingTalk will split from the company's cloud division, according to two sources close to the company.

The sources could not confirm the exact timing of the split and also did not confirm news reported by Chinese media outlet Caixin on Wednesday that DingTalk would pursue its own IPO in the near future.

Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Business Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.