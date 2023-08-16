Alibaba’s DingTalk will split from Cloud business group - sources

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group's 9988.HK work communication and collaboration platform DingTalk will split from the company's cloud division, according to two sources close to the company.

The sources could not confirm the exact timing of the split and also did not confirm news reported by Chinese media outlet Caixin on Wednesday that DingTalk would pursue its own IPO in the near future.

Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Business Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

