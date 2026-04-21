Alibaba's Cost Surge Intensifies: Is Profitability Under Pressure?

Alibaba’s BABA rising cost structure is putting clear pressure on profitability, raising concerns around margin sustainability. The company is witnessing a sharp surge in expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with sales and marketing costs climbing to 25.3% of revenues, reflecting aggressive spending to attract and retain users in an increasingly competitive e-commerce landscape. Meanwhile, the cost of revenues has risen to 59.5% of total revenues, driven by higher logistics expenses from rapid quick-commerce expansion and continued investments in cloud and AI infrastructure.



These cost pressures are already translating into weaker financial performance in the fiscal third quarter. Alibaba’s adjusted EBITA declined 57% year over year, while operating income plunged 74%, highlighting how heavy investments in technology, user experience and fulfillment capabilities are weighing on margins. The impact is also visible in cash generation, with free cash flow dropping 71%, indicating that expansion is becoming increasingly capital-intensive.



Management expects profitability to remain volatile, as Alibaba continues prioritizing long-term growth in AI and instant commerce. However, these investments come at a time when core e-commerce growth remains modest, adding further strain on earnings.



While Alibaba’s strategic push into high-growth areas like AI and cloud offers significant long-term potential, the near-term picture suggests that costs are outpacing revenue gains. Unless operating leverage improves, margin pressure is likely to persist through 2026, keeping profitability firmly under pressure and a key area of investor scrutiny.

Rivals of Alibaba Face Margin Pressure Amid Cost Surge

JD.com JD follows a supply chain-heavy model versus Alibaba, improving efficiency but raising fixed costs. In the fourth quarter of 2025, JD saw gross margin expansion, though profits were limited by spending on price competitiveness, R&D and user growth. JD.com benefits from strong logistics and its first-party (1P) model, but high investments, subsidies and new ventures like food delivery keep operating expenses elevated and reduce near-term margin flexibility.



PDD Holdings PDD faces margin pressure against Alibaba due to heavy ecosystem investments and merchant support. PDD reported revenue growth, but net income declined as it reinvested in the supply chain and incentives like the RMB 100 billion program. Rising costs and expenses compressed margins. PDD benefits from a lean, demand-driven platform and strong user growth but faces near-term margin volatility from sustained investments and regulatory challenges.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have declined 4.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 3.7% and 6.3%, respectively.

BABA’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 19.03X compared with the industry’s 24.98X. BABA has a Value Score of D.

BABA’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.08 per share, down by 6.3% over the past 30 days and indicating a 43.62% year-over-year decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.