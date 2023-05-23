News & Insights

Alibaba's cloud unit to cut 7% of staff - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 23, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK, BABA.N cloud unit has started a round of job cuts that could slash its staff by about 7% as it prepares for an IPO, Bloomberg News reported.

China's largest cloud service has started to offer severance to employees or transfers to other units, the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

