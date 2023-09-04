Alibaba's cloud division eyes state firms for up to $3 bln fundraising- Bloomberg News

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK cloud division is weighing a private round to raise funds from Chinese state-owned enterprises ahead of the business' market debut in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The tech giant is working with advisers on a potential Cloud Intelligence Unit fundraising that could mop up about 10-20 billion yuan ($1.38-$2.75 billion), the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 7.2706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.