News & Insights

Alibaba's cloud division eyes state firms for up to $3 bln fundraising- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 04, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK cloud division is weighing a private round to raise funds from Chinese state-owned enterprises ahead of the business' market debut in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The tech giant is working with advisers on a potential Cloud Intelligence Unit fundraising that could mop up about 10-20 billion yuan ($1.38-$2.75 billion), the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 7.2706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.