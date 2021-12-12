Alibaba's chip snub is blessing in disguise

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba's unsuccessful semiconductor bet has probably saved it a world of financial pain. China's $340 billion e-commerce company lost out to a state-backed fund for Tsinghua Unigroup due to last-minute data-security concerns over its New York listing, according to Reuters. The company run by Daniel Zhang had been eying Unigroup's prized assets, including a cloud computing infrastructure business, as part of the indebted chipmaker's painful restructuring.

A deal would have bolstered Alibaba's recent forays in developing its own in-house processors and helped it score political points with Beijing. But the company is grappling with slowing growth at its core e-commerce business. It’s also facing intensifying competition. Diverting resources into bailing out Unigroup, which as of June had some $12 billion of debt due within a year, would have been a tough sell to shareholders already smarting from a near-50% drop in Alibaba’s market value this year. The company is better off walking away. (By Robyn Mak)

