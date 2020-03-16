Alibaba's (BABA) Technology Is On Frontline In Fight Against Coronavirus

Alibaba (BABA) has been charting a way for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnostics and healthcare over the past couple of years. Its efforts make medical treatment more accessible and timelier through advanced technologies are proving to be a boon at a time when the world is faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at how Alibaba’s efforts to bring AI to the healthcare are being used in today's crisis.

The Background: China

China, like many World Health Organization (WHO) members, has a shortage of physicians; the WHO database reveals that 44% of its member states report to have less than 1 physician per 1,000 residents. There is a further shortage of specialists, which results in huge workloads on few doctors given its huge population.

Such mismatches increase the chances of misdiagnosis, and even wrong or inadequate treatment. The problem compounds due to a high percentage (41%) of population residing in rural areas, making it difficult for them to have timely access to medical examination. Amid these challenges, advanced technologies are emerging as a potential solution and this prompted Alibaba to leverage these technologies to provide healthcare solutions to a larger segment of people in the mainland.

Alibaba's Earlier Forays into MedTech

Alibaba Cloud has been actively working on AI-powered solutions to tackle healthcare problems in China and globally. Back in 2015, Alibaba Cloud, Intel and BGI Genomics announced the launch of Asia's first cloud platform focusing on precision medicine. The collaboration aimed to accelerate “the advent of precision medicine, benefiting the medical, healthcare and wellness industries with new applications and research discoveries.” In 2016, BGI launched the first large-scale bioinformatics analysis platform on Aliyun, which would enable sequencing an individual human genome within 24 hours.

Alibaba took a big leap with the launch of ET Medical Brain in March 2017. ET Medical Brain, with the tagline ‘delivering the AI treatment to healthcare challenges,’ is a suite of AI solutions built on its cloud computing infrastructure to drive advancements in the healthcare sector. ET Medical Brain aims “to ease the workload of medical personnel by taking roles of patients' virtual assistants, and participating in medical imaging, drug development, hospital management and wearable healthcare devices.”

This was followed by the launch of ‘Doctor You’—an intelligent diagnostic solution that uses image recognition for early diagnosis of cancer. Alibaba Cloud has been working with hospitals to train AI software to diagnose thyroid nodules by scanning ultrasound images. Other projects include the partnership between Aliyun and Wuhan Landing Medical High-tech Co. on a system that leverages AI and visual computation technologies to detect early stage cervical cancer by using cell cytology.

In addition, Intel, Alibaba Cloud, and oncology big-data company LinkDoc collaborated and brought top researchers and developers together in a competition to screen for lung cancer using algorithms and AI.

In October 2017, Alibaba DAMO Academy was founded to “explore the unknown through scientific and technological research and innovation.” Jack Ma, co-founder, Alibaba Group, laid out a framework of three guiding principles for the development of the academy: “DAMO must outlive Alibaba,” “It must serve at least 2 billion people worldwide,” “DAMO must be future-oriented and use technology to solve the challenges of the future.”

Alibaba and the Coronavirus

Fast forward to 2020, Alibaba’s DAMO is proving that it’s following that path and providing a relief by speeding up diagnosis of suspected coronavirus cases. In early February, DAMO Academy developed an AI-enabled system that could diagnose Covid-19 in 20 seconds with 96% accuracy based on 5,000 CT scans of patients. DAMO’s AI-algorithm expert Xu Minfeng said, “A CT machine typically has to produce 300 to 400 chest scans per patient to start the diagnosis of Covid-19. It would take even a very experienced doctor 10-15 minutes to go through such massive amounts of information, but trained AI systems can go through the scans in 20 to 30 seconds.”

During a viral outbreak, when healthcare workers are already pushed to exhaustion, the AI system is the perfect analytical, second opinion for doctors. According to a March 10, 2020 note, the system is being used by 26 hospitals in China and has helped diagnose over 30,000 cases. Further, together with Aliyun, DAMO Academy is helping doctors with their diagnosis through an algorithm that uses patients’ symptoms, medical histories and test results.

To relieve hospital pressure amid the novel coronavirus spread, Alibaba launched free online medical consultation services in January. It allows users to access the consultation service and view real-time epidemic data nationwide from the National Health Commission on Alibaba's online shopping platform Taobao or mobile payment app Alipay. In addition, Alibaba Health and on-demand delivery service unit, Ele.me, worked together to deliver over-the-counter drugs in half an hour, around the clock in the Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested Alibaba’s advanced technological abilities on which it has been working in the past years. The company is “committed to apply data intelligence to help doctors and nurses offer better healthcare services to patients and ultimately save more lives” and it’s heartening to see that those efforts are paying off at a time when it’s most needed.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in reporting are unintentional.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.