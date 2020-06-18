US Markets
Alibaba's Ant Group appoints new chief technology officer

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group's BABA.N fintech arm Ant Group, operator of Alipay, has appointed Ning Xingjun as its new chief technology officer, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Ni is one of the company's earliest achitects, and his predecessor, Hu Xi, will move to a new appointment, the firm added, without giving details.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

