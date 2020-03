Alibaba's AliExpress warns customers of possible coronavirus delays

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba BABA.N, warned customers there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Some shipping and logistics are experiencing longer waiting times for processing orders," the platform said.

AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps globally, part of a growing trend in e-commerce for consumers worldwide to buy goods such as mobile phone cases and clothing directly from the Chinese manufacturer.

