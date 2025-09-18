Alibaba's AIDC Growth Nears Breakeven: A Path to Stronger Profits?

Alibaba’s BABA International Digital Commerce (AIDC) segment is fast becoming one of its most promising growth drivers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AIDC posted 19% year-over-year revenue growth, supported by platforms like AliExpress and Trendyol, while significantly narrowing losses and moving closer to breakeven. Management emphasized improved efficiency and cost control, underscoring a shift toward profitability.



The momentum is being powered by cross-border demand, localized logistics and stronger monetization. AliExpress continues to expand in Europe, Russia and Latin America, while Trendyol strengthens its leadership in Turkey and expands into the Gulf region. Both platforms are benefiting from AI-driven merchant tools and advertising solutions, which are raising take rates and boosting revenue per user. These strategies are aligning AIDC more closely with Alibaba’s high-margin domestic commerce model.



Operational discipline is another key factor. Alibaba has tightened costs, scaled logistics infrastructure and leveraged its ecosystem of payments and marketing tools to replicate synergies from its China business. AIDC’s adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed sharply, signaling that breakeven is within reach if current momentum is sustained.



Still, challenges remain. Intense competition from rivals and rising supply and fulfillment costs, as well as currency and regulatory risks, could put pressure on margins. However, AIDC is positioning itself as a long-term growth pillar. With the Zacks Consensus Estimate projecting revenue growth of 4.38% in fiscal 2026 and 11% in fiscal 2027, sustained execution is expected to transform AIDC into a profitability engine, reinforcing Alibaba’s global e-commerce leadership.

BABA Confronts Fierce Competition in Global Markets

Amazon AMZN dominates international digital commerce with unmatched logistics infrastructure, strong brand trust in Western markets and diversified revenues led by Amazon Web Services. Its scale, fast delivery and customer service give it a competitive edge over Alibaba’s global platforms like AliExpress and Lazada. While Alibaba leads in China and is expanding abroad, Amazon remains its strongest global rival, excelling in cross-border e-commerce, fulfillment and cloud-powered innovation.



PDD Holdings PDD is rapidly expanding worldwide, with Temu’s low-cost sourcing and swift entry into the United States and Europe attracting price-sensitive shoppers through aggressive pricing and promotions. While Alibaba’s international platforms pursue a broader marketplace strategy, PDD Holdings differentiates itself with a lean model and unique social commerce innovations from Pinduoduo, such as group buying. This agility and efficiency position PDD Holdings as Alibaba’s strongest challenger in global digital commerce.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have surged 96.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 15.4% and 10.8%, respectively.

BABA’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 17.41X compared with the industry’s 25.54X. BABA has a Value Score of C.

BABA’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full-year fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.09 per share, down 5.7% over the last 30 days, indicating a 10.21% year-over-year decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.