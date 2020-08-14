Alibaba, Xiaomi to enter Hong Kong's stock market benchmark

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - E-commerce conglomerate Alibaba 9988.HKBABA.N, handset maker Xiaomi 1810.HK and WuXi Biologics 2269.HK will enter Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI next month, the benchmark's publisher announced on Friday evening.

Alibaba and Xiaomi, along with delivery platform Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, will also join the 'H-share' Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE, which represents Chinese companies listed in the city.

Changes to both indexes are effective September 7.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Noah Sin; editing by Jason Neely)

