Alibaba unveils open-sourced AI model similar to Meta's Llama 2

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

August 03, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group's 9988.HK, BABA.N cloud computing unit released two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models on Thursday in a bid to take on Meta Platform META.O.

The Hangzhou-based company said it will open-source two large language models (LLM), a type of AI model, named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat on Thursday in a press release.

Each model has 7 billion parameters, which is often used to measure the strength. This comes after Meta unveiled a similar open-sourced model named Llama 2 last month.

