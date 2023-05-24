News & Insights

Alibaba unit ordered to pay NetEase $7.2 mln over game copyright violation

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - A Chinese court has ordered an Alibaba Group unit that developed the hit mobile game "Three Kingdoms Tactics" to pay NetEase Inc 9999.HK 50 million yuan ($7.2 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase.

Ejoy, the Alibaba 9988.HK subsidiary behind the hugely popular strategy game, said on microblogging site Weibo that it would appeal the decision of the Guangzhou court, and that the game will continue to operate.

The fine, if upheld through the appeal, would be one of the heftiest issued by a court in China involving video games.

Ejoy was ordered to delete 79 items which were considered to have infringed on the copyrights of Shuai Tu Zhi Bin, another popular strategy game developed by NetEase, according to the court's ruling.

The Alibaba unit said in its statement the court rejected NetEase's demand to suspend the operation of "Three Kingdoms Tactics" while also acknowledging that the game had its own innovations.

The game was launched in September 2019 and has hit more than $1 billion in lifetime player spending, according to data firm Sensor Tower.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Repoorting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

