Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK said on Tuesday its logistics arm Cainiao Smart Logistics Network is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering, but did not disclose the financial terms.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Varun H K)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.