Alibaba unit Cainiao Smart Logistics Network files Hong Kong IPO

September 26, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Kane Wu and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistic arm of China e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK, filed a prospectus to the Hong Kong stock exchange for initial public offering, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Cainiao has appointed Citigroup Inc C.N, Citic Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N as joint sponsors of its IPO, the prospectus said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

