Alibaba Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates: ETFs to Tap

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group BABA reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Feb 23, wherein it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues.



Following the earnings beat, shares of Alibaba initially jumped 6% but erased all the gains by the end of the day and closed down 0.6%. This has put the ETFs with the largest allocation to the Chinese e-commerce giant in focus. These include ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ADRE, First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF FDNI, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ and Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF EWEB.



Earnings of $2.79 per ADS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 and increased 14% from the year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 2% year over year to $35.92 billion and edged past the consensus mark of $35.48 billion. The strong performance is attributable to efforts to cut costs and China's easing of COVID-19 curbs.



Alibaba is likely to see faster revenue growth over the coming quarters, as the full effect of the Chinese economic reopening is felt. Management believes that the economy is "getting back on track" and "consumer confidence and business confidence are rising," which will provide a boost to the company’s revenues and earnings (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

ETFs in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)



ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels, and then zeros in on the companies that reshape the retail space. It tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index, holding 25 stocks in its basket. Alibaba is the second firm, accounting for 13.7% of the portfolio (read: ETFs From Best and Worst Zones at Midway Q1).



ProShares Online Retail ETF has amassed $127.8 million in its asset base and currently trades in a moderate volume of around 104,000 shares a day, on average. It charges 58 bps in annual fees from investors.



Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)



Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund offers exposure to 49 emerging market-based depositary receipts by tracking the S&P/BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index. About 32% of the portfolio is allotted to Chinese firms, with Alibaba occupying the second position at 13.4%. Taiwan, India and Brazil round off the next three spots in terms of country exposure. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has the largest exposure in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, with at least 29.2% and 23.8% share, respectively, while financials and materials round off the next two spots.



Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has amassed $133.3 million in its asset base while trading in a lower volume of about 16,000 shares. ADRE charges 29 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI)



First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF follows the Dow Jones International Internet Index, giving investors exposure to the 41 largest and most actively traded non-U.S. international companies in the Internet industry that are engaged in Internet commerce and Internet services. Alibaba occupies the second position at 10.3% of total assets.



First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has AUM of $33.6 million and charges 65 bps in fees per year. It trades in an average daily volume of 15,000 shares.



Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)



Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF follows the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, which offers exposure to the U.S. exchange-listed companies headquartered or incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It holds a basket of 64 stocks, with Alibaba occupying the third position at 7.9% of assets. Consumer discretionary and communication services sectors take the largest share at 52% and 26.6%, respectively (read: 5 ETFs Riding Higher on a China Stock Rally).



Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has AUM of $244.3 million and charges 70 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 121,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB)



Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of Internet and E-commerce technologies in emerging markets. It tracks the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index, holding 39 stocks in its basket. Out of these, Alibaba takes the third spot with an 8% share. Consumer discretionary and consumer services are the top two sectors, with 54.5% and 35.4%, respectively. About 65% of the portfolio is dominated by China, with South Korea and South Africa rounding off the next two spots.



Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF has accumulated $2.7 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 1,000 shares. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR ETF (ADRE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI): ETF Research Reports

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.