Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs

March 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the unit will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.

