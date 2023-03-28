BABA

Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 28, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing

March 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the unit will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Arun Koyyur)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.