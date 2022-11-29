Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200 mln via block deal - report

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK plans to sell a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS worth $200 million through a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

