BABA

Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200 mln via block deal - report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2022 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK plans to sell a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS worth $200 million through a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.