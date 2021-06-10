Alibaba to develop self-driving trucks with logistics unit Cainiao

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to develop self-driving trucks with logistics subsidiary Cainiao, Chief Technology Officer Cheng Li said on Thursday.

Cheng also said Cainiao aims to introduce 1,000 autonomous delivery robots in China over the next year.

The announcement comes as dozens of startups, automakers and large technology firms, such as internet search leader Baidu Inc 9888.HK, accelerate work on self-driving vehicle systems, which are widely expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

Other self-driving truck makers include U.S. firm TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP.O, which listed shares in April.

