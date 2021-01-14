US Markets
Alibaba, Tencent boost Hong Kong shares as Trump scraps investment ban

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Hong Kong shares ended at a nearly one-year high on Thursday, after the Trump administration decided to scrap a planned investment ban involving Alibaba and Tencent, while reports of a possible big U.S. stimulus package also boosted sentiment.

Hang Seng index ends up 0.93%

China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.02%

Alibaba, Tencent jump after Trump scraps planned investment ban

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 261.26 points, or 0.93%, at 28,496.86, its highest close since Jan. 20, 2020.

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 1.02% to 11,299.17.

** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba 9988.HK and Tencent 0700.HK soared 5% and 5.62%, respectively, after the Trump administration shelved plans to blacklist the Chinese tech giants, together with Baidu BIDU.O. This pushed the IT sector sub-index .HSCIIT 4.46% higher.

** Oil giant CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK shares soared 6.23%, making it the top gainer on the Hang Seng, after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove the company's securities from some indexes due to U.S. sanctions.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 2.1%.

** Shares of Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump have been snapped up by bargain hunters in recent weeks.

** Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK, also blacklisted by the U.S., rose 7.44%, making it the top gainer among H-shares.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed down 0.91% at 3,565.90 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 slumped 1.93%, amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

** Regional shares firmed and U.S. Treasuries slipped following a CNN report that President-elect Joe Biden will announce a stimulus package as big as $2 trillion, much more than market expectations.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.85%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.4688 per U.S. dollar at 08:26 GMT, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4681.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

