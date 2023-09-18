News & Insights

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkey

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 18, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK has plans to invest $2 billion in Turkey in the coming period, its president Michael Evans said at a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the company's Turkish unit said on Monday.

Evans said Alibaba had already invested $1.4 billion in Turkey through its unit Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, Trendyol said in the statement.

(Reporting by Daren Butler)

