News & Insights

Markets
BABA

Alibaba Stock Rises On Report Of Hike In Vendor Service Fee

July 29, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) rose on Monday after a report stated that the company plans to increase vendor service fees.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the e-commerce giant would charge 0.6 percent basic software service fee on confirmed transactions for vendors on the Tmall and Taobao platforms from September.

The move is expected to increase the core revenue of Alibaba as the company "earns the majority of its Taobao and Tmall revenue through customer management fees, which merchants pay to advertise products or better tailor their offerings," the report stated.

Notably, Alibaba currently charges a fixed annual fee from Tmall merchants.

Bloomberg also said that the Chinese company might waive the new fee for the small merchants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.