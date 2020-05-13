Alibaba Stock May Still Be Infected By the Coronavirus

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I last wrote about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) back in February. At that time, investors were awaiting Alibaba’s earnings report. The hope was that Alibaba would deliver earnings and revenue that would change a narrative about falling Chinese stocks, including Alibaba stock.

And deliver it did. But just as the stock got a lift, the novel coronavirus erupted into a global pandemic that sunk all stocks. However, Alibaba stock has recovered and is now up just over 10% from the time of its earnings report, while remaining down around 7% for the year.

I almost laugh at how naïve the article sounds in the context of what was to begin just a month later. Cases of Covid-19, the disease that is caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to ravage China, and then spread through Europe and into the United States and the rest of the world.

I’m not a virologist. And the point of this article is not to question where, or how, the virus originated. It’s simply to say that when I wrote the article, I couldn’t imagine how different the American way of life would be just three months later. And, I might add, at that time the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had a much more benign outlook.

The point being that despite the company showing solid fundamentals, Alibaba stock isn’t acting like it. And that makes me wonder why.

Is Alibaba Stock Cured of the Coronavirus?

Alibaba has a lot of competition inside of China. Competitors such as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) suffered smaller losses when the Chinese economy was locked down. And JD is up over 20% for the year.

But the simple fact is whatever weakness Alibaba may be experiencing in its e-commerce business is being more than offset by what the company is doing in cloud computing. As Wayne Duggan recently reported, Alibaba has made a $28 million investment in the cloud that should allow it to expand its already sizable market share.

All of which has me wondering if Alibaba stock is really over the coronavirus?

A quick look at its stock chart shows that the stock is approaching a level of resistance around $215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has already crossed below its 100-day SMA. And the 50-day SMA is getting close to the “death cross” signal of crossing below its 200-day SMA.

Of course that doesn’t mean that Alibaba isn’t a stock to buy, but it does give me pause. There seem to be a whole lot of reasons to buy the stock, but there doesn’t appear to be much conviction.

Will American Businesses Stay Away From Alibaba?

I said at the beginning that the point of this article was not to question the origin of the virus. That being said, the Trump administration is doing more than asking questions. And that is putting a strain on Chinese stocks.

One of the concerns is that the fallout over the origin of the coronavirus may renew trade tensions between the two countries. And that would be a potential headwind for Alibaba stock.

Certainly Alibaba will benefit from continued demand in China. But the company has bigger plans. Last year it was actively courting American businesses to promote their goods on its site. And that leads to an additional concern I have about Alibaba. Will American businesses simply decide that they don’t want to be accused of guilt by association?

Maybe self-interest will win out over “rally around the flag” patriotism and isolationism. But then again, a lot of polls said the same thing in 2016.

I think the long-term outlook for Alibaba stock looks great. But investors looking for a big pay day may have to wait until the coronavirus is more of a footnote than feature article.

