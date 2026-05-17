Alibaba Stock May Be One of the Safest Ways to Play the AI Boom Right Now

Key Points

The Chinese company’s AI growth is already visible.

It has a built-in capital supply with its e-commerce business.

That creates a better risk-reward profile than many high-profile AI stocks.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the market's most powerful themes. But many of the stocks leading that charge come with a familiar trade-off: high growth potential paired with high expectations, rich valuations, and significant volatility.

That raises a natural question for investors. Is there a way to gain exposure to AI without taking on as much risk? Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) may not be the obvious answer. But there are reasons to think that it could be one of the more balanced ways to participate in the AI boom today.

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AI demand is already visible, not just a promise in the future

One of the biggest risks in AI investing is uncertainty. Many investors value companies based on what AI might become, rather than what it is today. Alibaba offers a different profile.

In its December 2025 quarter, the company reported cloud revenue growth of roughly 36% year over year, driven in large part by AI-related workloads. Management also disclosed that AI workloads have been growing at triple-digit rates for the 10th consecutive quarter, suggesting that the trend is sustainable.

This matters because it reduces speculation about the future. Alibaba is not just talking about AI. It is already generating real, measurable demand. Above all, it's already making money!

A core business that still generates cash

Unlike many AI-focused companies, Alibaba is not dependent on a single growth engine. Its e-commerce platforms -- including Taobao and Tmall -- may no longer be high-growth businesses. Still, they remain large, deeply embedded in China's digital economy, and capable of generating recurring cash flow.

That creates an important distinction from other pure-play AI companies. Alibaba can invest aggressively in AI and cloud infrastructure without relying on external capital. In other words, it can support its AI ambitions with its internal cash flow, without depending on raising more capital in the near future.

A full-stack AI platform, not a single product

Another factor that makes Alibaba's position unique is its broad participation in the AI ecosystem. The company is building across multiple layers:

Infrastructure: Alibaba Cloud provides the computing power behind AI workloads

Alibaba Cloud provides the computing power behind AI workloads Models: Its Qwen large language models enable enterprises to build applications

Its Qwen large language models enable enterprises to build applications Tools and platforms: Software and services support deployment and scaling

Software and services support deployment and scaling Applications: It already applies AI across e-commerce, logistics, and local services

This vertical integration allows Alibaba to benefit from AI in two ways: as a provider of infrastructure and tools, and as a user within its own ecosystem. That combination gives Alibaba a competitive edge in the AI race.

But there are still risks to note

Calling Alibaba a "safer" AI play does not mean it has zero risk. As a start, competition is extremely intense domestically, as most tech incumbents -- such as ByteDance, Tencent, and Huawei -- and newcomers like MiniMax are eyeing a share of this emerging industry.

At the same time, Alibaba's investment in AI infrastructure will weigh on short-term profitability. Building data centers, scaling computing capacity, and developing AI models all require significant capital in the coming quarters, if not years.

And broader factors -- including China's economic environment and investor sentiment -- remain outside the company's control. In short, investors will need to accept these risks when investing in the stock.

What does it mean for investors?

Alibaba is not the most obvious AI stock. But that may be exactly what makes it worth considering. It offers a combination that is relatively rare in today's market:

real AI-driven demand

an existing cash-generating business

more measured investor expectations

That combination doesn't necessarily make it the highest-upside AI play. But it may make it one of the more balanced and safer ones. In a market where many AI stocks are generally priced for perfection, Alibaba stock stands out as an attractive risk-reward opportunity.

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Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.