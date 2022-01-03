Alibaba Stock: Where’s it Headed?

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shareholders are sitting on hefty losses. It’s worth noting that Alibaba stock lost a substantial amount of value and is trading at a multi-year low. To be precise, Alibaba stock declined 50.2% last year, underperforming the market averages by a significant margin.

What’s Ahead?

Due to the significant drop in its share price, Alibaba stock is “cheap,” as noted by CLSA analyst Elinor Leung. However, hedge funds and investors aren’t buying this dip.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds have a negative view of Alibaba stock. They sold 1.1 million BABA shares in the last three months.

Furthermore, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 5.1% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have decreased their exposure to Alibaba stock in the last 30 days. Moreover, 0.6% of these investors reduced their stake in the last seven days.

Notably, regulatory pressure on Chinese tech giants and uncertainty have kept investors at bay. Meanwhile, macroeconomic headwinds could continue to hurt Alibaba’s prospects. During the last quarter’s conference call, management stated that China’s GDP and consumption are growing, but at a slower pace. The slowdown in growth will likely hurt Alibaba’s retail sales.

Besides macro concerns, heightened competitive activity remains a drag. Alibaba’s commerce business is facing increased competition, which is taking a toll on its overall revenue.

Taking stock of increased competition and weakness in the macro environment, Alibaba lowered its full-year sales growth forecast. Furthermore, Daiwa analyst John Choi cut his price target on Alibaba stock, citing intensifying competition.

Nevertheless, Alibaba’s management remains upbeat about its long-term prospects despite the near-term weakness in the domestic market. Alibaba continues to invest in its growth engines, including its cloud business and international expansion.

Alibaba CFO, Maggie Wu, stated that the company would benefit from the growth opportunities in its cloud business amid “digitization in the industrial internet era.”

Wu added that Alibaba’s strong balance sheet and profitability position it well to “expand into new addressable markets, for the long term.”

Wall Street’s Take

The sharp pullback in Alibaba stock and the strength in the cloud business has kept most analysts bullish on Alibaba stock. On TipRanks, Alibaba has received 20 Buys and 3 Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating.

Further, BABA's stock forecast on TipRanks shows solid upside potential due to the recent selling. The average Alibaba price target of $203.05 indicates 70.9% upside potential to current levels.

