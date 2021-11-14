Alibaba Stock: High Risk, Higher Reward?

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) stock is one of the "cheapest" ways to get next-level growth. There's a reason why Charlie Munger is such a raging bull on the stock, even after it went on to shed around half of its value from peak to trough.

The company has an enviable growth rate, averaging 48% in top-line growth over the past five years, with a valuation (18.8 times forward earnings and 3.8 times sales) that doesn't reflect the calibre of growth you're getting from the name. Despite the uncertainties, I remain bullish on BABA stock.

Undoubtedly, the main reason for the massive discount on the stock is not its ability to sustain such a strong growth rate, but rather the uncertain fate the company faces as Chinese politician Xi Jinping continues cracking down on dominant Chinese technology companies. Coupled with an ongoing U.S.-China trade war, there's a risk that Chinese ADRs may vanish from U.S. exchanges.

Indeed, much of the uncertainty surrounding China's regulatory environment is more than enough of a reason for investors to sit on the sidelines. With President Xi Jinping slapping Alibaba with a hefty fine and lingering delisting risks, it's not a mystery as to why Alibaba has stumbled in spite of its continued strength.

Rewards Outweigh Risks

While there exists a high degree of risk with any American-listed Chinese stock, the potential rewards may also be lucrative. Things can still go right with U.S.-China relations, and if they do, Alibaba stock and the broader basket could quickly gain in response.

For investors who have an otherwise diversified portfolio, though, such high risks with a name like Alibaba may be worth taking. Indeed, there's a degree of speculation when it comes to even the most undervalued of Chinese stocks (think Baidu (BIDU) and its mere 8.4 times earnings multiple). Still, for those willing to invest in bets with options-like risk/reward profiles, Chinese stocks may be worth a second look.

Alibaba is an e-commerce leader that has found tremendous success with its expansion into new verticals. Indeed, the company's success has gotten the attention of Chinese regulators. Still, after having been given a harsh punishment, one has to think that the tech titan will tread cautiously to not get in Beijing's bad book once again.

In terms of network effects, few firms can match up to Alibaba as it looks to explore new growth outlets. The company is wildly profitable, with 33% in net income growth averaged over the last three years.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, BABA comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 21 analyst ratings, 19 are Buys, 1 is a Hold, and 1 is a Sell. As for price targets, the average Alibaba price target is $239.79.

The Bottom Line on BABA Stock

While Alibaba will be walking on a fine line between growing in new markets and upsetting Beijing, at these depths, there's a considerable margin of safety to be had.

Although weaker macroeconomic conditions will weigh on China's growth over the medium-term, longer-term investors, like Charlie Munger, may have a lot to gain after enduring further near-term pain.

Indeed, the risks are high with any Chinese stock, but the odds do seem tilted on the side of the bulls.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Joey Frenette did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

